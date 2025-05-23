Temperatures are to remain muggy until Sunday, when they will turn noticeably coller. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast a sunny start to Friday before cloud cover moves from the west, bringing drizzly showers with it.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 19°C are to be expected as the night brings further light rains and relatively mild temperatures.

Saturday

Wet and breezy conditions are forecast for Saturday as showers turn heavier later into the day.

The day is to feel humid with highest temperatures reaching 16 to 20°C before dropping to as low as 7°C overnight as rains clear.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts that Sunday will be noticeably cooler than earlier in week, with highest temperatures of between 12 to 16°C.

The day is to be brighter with sunny spells but scattered showers are to be expected over the morning and afternoon.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods takes a look at the risk of red water fever and stock bull performance as well as booster shots for BVD and Lepto.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses expected grass growth rates after this week’s rain, managing cows not yet served and fertilising silage ground after taking a cut.

Sheep

Fly strike prevention, taking fecal egg counts under the Sheep Improvement Scheme, treating Nematodirus and weed control are all covered in Darren Carty’s sheep notes.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh takes a look at the weather, growth stages, fungicides and an upcoming tillage field day in this week’s tillage management notes.