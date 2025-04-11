The rules for cattle aged over two years of age apply irrespective of the stocking rate on the farm.

Farmers with bovines aged over two years of age are being reminded of a new 14% crude protein limit in concentrates fed to grazing animals between 15 April and 30 September 2025.

The rule applies to all farmers in Ireland with such cattle irrespective of stocking rate.

Grazing cattle less than two years of age and any bovines not at grass full-time do not have to abide by this rule and can continue to feed concentrates with a crude protein content above 14%.

The only caveat to these rules is where a higher crude protein content is advised on animal welfare grounds or to satisfy dietary needs.

A Department note on the matter to Farm Advisory System (FAS) advisers this week stated: “Even in situations where cattle are at grass full-time, the Department has always and will continue to allow for situations where a higher level of crude protein is required in concentrates to maintain animal welfare or to meet the animal’s dietary needs.

"In that scenario, the Department, at inspection, will accept written confirmation from the feed supplier, a recognised ruminant nutritionist or an accredited Farm Advisory Service (FAS) adviser stating that a higher level of crude protein is required.”

Farmers must have written evidence available where this is the case. They are also obliged by law (SI 113 of 2022 as amended) to possess records of purchased feed stating the quantity and type of concentrate fed to animals including the crude protein content.