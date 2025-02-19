There are ambitious plans to increase lamb output from 500t in 2024 to 3,000t in 2030. Central to achieving this will be reducing leakage from organic production and establishing finishing blueprints.

There is a two-week window remaining for interested parties to apply for funding to promote and develop the organic sector. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, announced €3m in funding over the next three years for “innovative projects to promote and develop the organic sector”.

The maximum funding per project is €150,000 per annum for three years over the period 2025-2027. Applications for funding, which is financed through the national exchequer, can be submitted by any interested party as long as projects align with national organic strategy and implementation plan. A marking system will be used to rank projects with the Department highlighting that extra marks will be allocated to projects that do not require 100% funding.

Copies of the terms and conditions and application forms can be found at www.gov.ie/en/service/d46aec-organic-farming-scheme/ or requested from the organics and market supports division in Johnstown. Applications must be received by the unit by email; organicprojects@agriculture.gov.ie or post by the deadline of 7 March 2025.

“The purpose of the call is to support delivery of the vision of the national organic strategy which aims to grow a highly productive organic food sector that secures a viable future for farmers while supporting the health of the natural environment and consumers,” Minister Heydon said.

Organic strategy

The organic sector continues to grow with over 5,000 farmers now participating in the organic farming scheme and plans to increase the area farmed organically to 10% of utilisable agricultural area by 2030.

The national organic strategy ambition to 2030 sets big sectoral targets including more than trebling the wholesale food value from €200m in 2024 to €750m by 2030. There is ambitious targets across every sector to contribute to growth outlined as follows;

Organic beef numbers will double in 2025 compared to 2024, with beef output estimated to increase to 12,000 tonnes by 2030, from 4,000 tonnes today.

Organic sheep numbers will treble in 2026 compared to 2024, with lamb output estimated to increase to 3,000t to 2030, from approximately 500t in 2024.

Milk production could double to 40m litres by 2030, from approximately 20m litres in 2024.

Tillage area expected to more than double by 2030, with oats and combi-crops (protein and cereal) offering major opportunities. A Department organic feed survey estimates a need for 50,000t of livestock feed (concentrates and straights) this winter. Approximately 30,000t of this will be imported.

Poultry production could increase significantly, with potential for a 50% increase in egg production, to 53m eggs, annually.

Pork has major opportunities to grow, particularly though direct sales, albeit from a low base.

Horticulture – in line with the national strategy for horticulture, potential exists for growth. Imports currently account for approximately 70% of retail sales in Ireland. The aim is to reduce this to less than 50% by 2030.

Aquaculture – Ireland is by far the leading producer in the EU, with a 42% market share, followed by Italy (16%) and France (8%). Scope for future growth is recognised by all stakeholders.

Key priorities

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has six key areas or priorities for growing organic participation.

Supporting organic farming participation: this will be achieved by providing financial and technical assistance to encourage greater participation, facilitate access to land and implement initiatives to attract younger farmers into the organic sector.

Coordinating the value chain: the aim here is to strengthen connections between farmers and processors to streamline operations and expand processing networks to accommodate the growing sector.

Growing the domestic market: actions here includes conducting market research to understand consumer preferences and needs and clarify the benefits to such consumers via targeted campaigns and establish a preference for Irish organic products.

Driving export growth: gaining an insight into market trends will capitalise on export opportunities and promote Irish organic food in international markets, leveraging its reputation for quality and safety while highlighting the environmental credentials of Irish organic food.

Expanding public procurement: support the new clear guidelines for green public procurement to prioritise organic products promote the availability and appeal of Irish organic produce in public institutions and facilities.

Boosting skills and support: facilitating knowledge exchange among organic farmers to share best practices and innovations along with implementing education and training programs. Aims here also look at encouraging research and development, fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders and strengthening networking platforms thereby enhancing the business capability of the sector.