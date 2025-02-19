Approvals are ongoing for tranche 4 of TAMS, where 4,446 applications have been approved as of 17 February.

Approvals are ongoing for tranche 4 of TAMS, where 4,446 applications have been approved as of 17 February.

This marks just over 75% of all applications received to have reached approval.

A high volume of approvals were issued at the start of the process, with mobile items often receiving first approval due to the lower volume of checks needed on applications.

Of the 1,054 applications still in progress, circa 200 of these will likely still be in progress when processing of tranche 5 applications begins.

The Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) remains the sub scheme with the lowest percentage of approvals, just 39% to date.

Tranches 5 and 6

Of the 1,054 applications in progress, circa 200 of these will likely still be in progress when the Department moves onto tranche 5 approvals.

Tranche 5 closed for applications on 6 December 2024, with tranche 6 now open for applications, including the new nutrient storage scheme with it’s 60% grant rate.

However, the easing of planning rules around investments under the scheme don’t look set to happen until quarter four, according to the ICMSA.