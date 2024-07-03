The Farmers’ Charter of Rights released this week by the Department of Agriculture includes timelines or approximate dates for payments across the main schemes. These are listed as follows:

  • Areas of Natural Constraint: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants to commence in third week of September. Balancing payment in early December.
  • BISS and CRISS: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applications to commence on 16 October, or first working day after. Balancing payments early December.
  • CIS-YF and National reserve: 100% of cleared cases to be paid as a complete payment in early December.
  • Protein Aid Scheme: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants to be paid as a complete payment in mid-December.
  • Eco Scheme: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applications to commence on 23 October, or first working day after. Balancing payment early December.
  • ACRES Core payments: Payments to commence by end-November to 100% of cleared cases. Balancing payments before end of May in the following year.
  • ACRES NPIs and Landscape actions: Approval for payment within three months following the receipt of the claim for payment (including any valid supporting documents).
  • On-Farm Investment Scheme (TAMS 3): Approval for payment within two months following the receipt of the claim for payment (including valid supporting documents). Payment will issue to 100% of cleared cases within three weeks of approval for payment when it has been determined that the work has been completed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the scheme.
  • SCEP: Payments to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of eligible applicants will commence in mid-December.
  • Sheep Improvement Scheme: Advance Payments: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of eligible applicants to commence in November. Balancing payments in May of following year.
  • Organic Farming Scheme: Advance payments will commence to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants in early December. Balancing payments when all inspections completed.
  • Straw Incorporation Measure: Full payment to issue to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants in mid-December.
  • Forestry grant schemes: 100% payment to cleared cases within six weeks for non-inspection cases or 12 weeks where inspection is required in the case of valid/complete applications.
  • Forestry Premium Scheme: Annual bulk payment in January but payments continue throughout the year.

