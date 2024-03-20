Companies and agricultural consultants specialising in the trade of entitlements report sales value running from 2.1 to 2.6 times the 2024 unit value.
Higher-value entitlements are trading in the main from 2.2 to 2.4 times their value while some traders report keen demand for low-value entitlements and sales returns of up to 2.6 times their 2024 unit value. A high number of entitlements being traded is being fuelled by the ending this year of the two-year amnesty on the 20% clawback on entitlements sold without lands.
Leasing of entitlements continues to be the main form of trading.
Low-value entitlements are starting at 30% to 40% of the base unit value being returned to the owner. This increases towards a 50:50 split for higher value entitlements with the highest value entitlements being leased at 55% to 60% of the value returning to the owner.
