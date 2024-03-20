Reports differ across the country with higher-value entitlements selling in the region of 2.3 to 2.4 times their value while low value entitlements are selling for up to 2.6 times their value.

Companies and agricultural consultants specialising in the trade of entitlements report sales value running from 2.1 to 2.6 times the 2024 unit value.

Higher-value entitlements are trading in the main from 2.2 to 2.4 times their value while some traders report keen demand for low-value entitlements and sales returns of up to 2.6 times their 2024 unit value. A high number of entitlements being traded is being fuelled by the ending this year of the two-year amnesty on the 20% clawback on entitlements sold without lands.

Leasing of entitlements continues to be the main form of trading.

Low-value entitlements are starting at 30% to 40% of the base unit value being returned to the owner. This increases towards a 50:50 split for higher value entitlements with the highest value entitlements being leased at 55% to 60% of the value returning to the owner.