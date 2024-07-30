Applicants must provide geo-tagged photos of the baled straw in the parcel(s) under which they are applying for BAP. \ Donal O'Leary

A new scheme has been rolled out by the Department of Agriculture for those who wish to exit the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

The scheme has been called the Baling Assistance Payment (BAP) and will pay farmers €175/ha to bale straw instead of chopping it.

The Department of Agriculture has outlined new information in relation to the scheme.

What is the BAP?

The new BAP will be provided as an additional scheme to support and boost fodder supplies and will run in tandem with the SIM.

This payment will allow farmers the flexibility to choose whether to receive funding by chopping straw under the SIM or by baling it under the new BAP.

Who can apply?

Any 2024-eligible SIM participants can apply for the payment and information on how to apply will issue to all applicants shortly.

The application form will be issued directly to BAP-eligible applicants on notification of the SIM parcel withdrawal.

What is the rate of payment?

Payment is set at €175/ha for SIM-eligible parcels withdrawn from the SIM scheme where the straw has been baled.

How to apply

SIM applicants must notify the Department of Agriculture in writing of their wish to withdraw SIM-eligible parcel(s), at which point they will be provided the option to apply for the BAP.

A BAP application form and terms and conditions will be issued directly to the SIM applicant on notification of a parcel withdrawal.

All eligible crops on parcels applied on for BAP must be harvested and thereafter the straw baled.

Applicants must provide geo-tagged photos of the baled straw in the parcel(s) under which they are applying for assistance payment.

The minimum eligible area for application will be 1ha up to a maximum 40ha.

Applicants will be subject to the individual state aid limit of €20,000 as set out in the European Commission regulation.

Once a farmer receives their BAP scheme application form, they must complete it and return it to: Baling Assistance Payment (BAP) 2024, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Direct Payments Unit (Tillage Section), Government Offices, Old Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Farmers with queries on the scheme are advised to contact tillage@agriculture.gov.ie or ring 057-867 4422.