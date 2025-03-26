To qualify for payment, liveweight data must be submitted for a minimum of five calves in a herd and for a maximum of 50.

A new dairy beef scheme with funding of €4m has been announced by the Department of Agriculture.

The scheme will offer a €20/calf payment, up to maximum of 50 calves.

Participants in the National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme (NDBWS) 2025 will be required to weigh eligible calves and submit weight data to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

To qualify for payment, liveweight data must be submitted for a minimum of five calves in a herd and for a maximum of 50, the Department said.

All calves must be at least 12 weeks old at the time of weighing. Weight data should be submitted within seven days of weighing and before 5.30pm on 1 November 2025.

Farmers should note that they will only be paid on the number of calves in respect of which they submit liveweight data.

A successful dairy beef strategy will improve the resilience of the sector to future shocks

Applications for the 2025 NDBWS must be lodged online through agfood.ie before midnight on Thursday 15 May 2025.

Late applications will be accepted, subject to payment deductions, until midnight on Monday 9 June 2025.

The Department also said an exchequer-funded suckler beef scheme is on the way: "Details of this scheme, will be made available once the ongoing approval process has been finalised."

Support

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said the scheme supports the farmer that rears the dairy beef calf.

“This scheme will target farmers rearing dairy beef progeny from the dairy herd, whether they are dairy farmers rearing their own calves or non-dairy farmers rearing dairy beef calves,” he said.

“A successful dairy beef strategy will improve the resilience of the sector to future shocks, with additional benefits for calf health and welfare.”

Minister Heydon added that the objectives of the scheme fit into the Government’s overall strategy for the development of dairy-beef sector.

I will also continue to support suckler farming as a foundation block of Irish beef output

“Both dairy and beef farmers recognise advantages for both buyers and sellers in a scheme that provides a market outlet for dairy beef calves, as well as an alternative business option for beef farmers,” he said.

“Both the national and CAP strategic plan (CSP) schemes are aligned with the 10-point plan to develop and support our growing dairy-beef sector, which was published by my Department in March 2024.

“The primary objective of both schemes is to increase the economic and environmental efficiency of beef from the dairy herd. While beef from the dairy herd contributes a growing proportion of national production, I will also continue to support suckler farming as a foundation block of Irish beef output,” he said.