Over 500 septic tank grants have been approved by the Department of Housing over the last three years.

The purpose of the septic tank grants is to provide financial assistance to households for works to septic tanks to protect human health and the environment, the Department of Housing said.

For 2024, there is an increased grant rate of up to €12,000 available to rural dwellers in certain parts of the country to repair or replace their septic tanks.

Breakdown

Local authorities administer the application process and payments made under the grants.

In 2023, a total of 194 domestic wastewater treatment system grants were paid. In 2022, this number was 211 and in 2021 a total of 164 septic tank grants were paid out.

