The latest schemes payment update shows over €4m in scheme payments sanctioned this week.

The highest level of payment totaling €2.59m was under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), with 219 more farmers paid.

This brings total payments under these schemes and the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF) to €817.27m paid to 119,144 participants. In the region of €28.1m has been paid under CIS-YF and €3.9m under the National Reserve.

There was also €1.1m paid under the 2023 Eco Scheme to 428 farmers. Total payments under this scheme now amounts to €297.87m paid to 117,087 participants.

Update

The update also shows €0.72m paid under the Tillage Incentive Scheme to 243 farmers. This equates to an average payment of €2,962, with total payments under the scheme to date recorded at €8.03m paid to 2,870 participants (average of €2,797).

Payments are ticking along under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), with €367,691 approved this week.

Finally, payments totaling €360,835.40 were made to 28 farmers (€12,886 average) in the Organic Farming Scheme. This brings total payments to €38.6m paid to 3,786 farmers, with over 200 farmers remaining to be paid.