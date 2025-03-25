The scheme is now open until 11.59pm on 29 April 2025. Applications must be made on agfood.ie.

The third year of the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) is now open to new entrants who are not currently part of the five-year scheme, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has announced.

The scheme, which provides €12 per breeding ewe annually for completing flock welfare measures, is now open until 11.59pm on 29 April 2025. Applications must be made on agfood.ie.

Running for the duration of the current CAP, with €20m in funding per year, the SIS provides financial support to farmers for taking extra steps to improve the welfare of their flock.

Minister Heydon said the SIS is now open to qualifying new entrants. “This is the third year of the SIS, which builds on the progress made by the Sheep Welfare Scheme in the previous CAP.

“This scheme, which facilitates an annual opening for new entrants, demonstrates the continuing commitment of this Government to the sheep sector for the coming years,” he said.