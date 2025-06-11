Overclaims , overlaps and dual claims will affect approximately 4,600 applicants, though there is a short window in which farmers can correct these errors without penalty.

The Department announced on 11 June two opportunities for farmers to make corrections to applications of their 2025 BISS and other area -based schemes without penalty.

The first of these are preliminary checks which will identify any over-claims, overlaps or dual claims.

Notifications are issued where the department finds such an error on the farmer’s application. For 2025, approximately 4,600 herds will receive a preliminary check notification. Where a farmer or adviser receives a preliminary check notification, they should log on to www.agfood.ie and respond before 23 June. Once this deadline is met, then no penalty will occur.

Secondly, notifications relating to the AMS are due to begin from 24 June. The first round of AMS notifications is for the potential presence of artificial surfaces.

Farmers or their advisers will have 14 days from the notification date to respond.

Further rounds of AMS notifications will issue from July.

Farmers and advisers should check the correspondence section of their agfood.ie online account.