The Department's helpdesk is operating extended operating hours for phone assistance and in person consultations.

Farmers who require help submitting their 2025 Basis Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) applications can contact the Department of Agriculture’s direct payments helpdesk.

The helpdesk will be operating extended opening hours right up until the deadline of midnight on Thursday 15 May, including providing assistance over the weekend.

The contact number is 057 8674422.

Lines will be open for extended hours as follows:

between 9.30am and 5pm on Saturday 10 May and Sunday 11 May.

between 9am and 9pm on Monday 12 May to Wednesday 14 May.

between 9am and 12 midnight on Thursday 15 May.

The Department says “staff will also be available to assist at the public counter in the Department office in Portlaoise during these extended opening hours. In person consultations are available until half an hour before closing time on each of the days”.

FAS advisers

Farmers can also avail of the services of a Farm Advisory System (FAS) approved adviser to make an application on their behalf.

An up-to-date list of FAS approved advisers can be found here.

The Department adds that should farmers wish to contact the department in relation to online applications they can do so at:

049 4368288 - in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie - for example queries on lost passwords, how to register.

057 8674422 in relation to queries on completing the BISS application or to request a paper copy of the terms and conditions.