New Zealand – sheep farm incomes drop
Beef+Lamb New Zealand is forecasting a 31% drop in sheep farm incomes for the 2023/24 season. This follows a 32% drop in 2022/23 and means a drop of over 50% in two years.
USA – fertiliser support
USDA has announced $52.6m (€50.1m) of awards under the Fertiliser Production Expansion Program to boost domestic fertiliser manufacturing.
Netherlands & Belgium – Friesland emissions
FrieslandCampina and McDonald’s have announced a collaboration to reward Dutch and Belgian dairy farmers for a 14% reduction in dairy emissions by 2025 compared with 2019.
Ukraine – grain destroyed
Reuters reports that the Ukrainian government has claimed Russia has destroyed almost 300,000t of grain since July by attacks on Ukrainian ports and ships.
