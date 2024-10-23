Morocco – quota for Brazil
Morocco has granted Brazil a 20,000 tonne quota to supply beef, sheepmeat and goatmeat imports without tariffs.
Saudi Arabia – wheat imports
Total Saudi wheat imports for 2024/25 are forecast to reach 4.25m tonnes, an increase of 2% compared with marketing year 2023/24.
Canada – defending tariffs
Canada’s government has committed to defend the action brought by New Zealand preventing dairy access under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Uruguay – live exports to Qatar
Uruguay’s government has agreed export certificates with Qatar to enable the export of live cattle and horses.
