Paraguay – soybean forecast

USDA has revised the forecast for Paraguay’s soybean production down 500,000tonnes to 10.7m tonnes due to “persistent heat and dryness in January”.

Romania – FrieslandCampina exits country

FrieslandCampina has announced this week that it will sell its business in Romania, which now amounts to just two factories following several closures in recent years.

South Africa – land expropriation

The South African government has passed legislation which enables it to seize land for redistribution without paying compensation.

USA – pork exports beat record

US pigmeat exports passed 3m tonnes in 2024 for the first time, beating the previous record of 2.98m tonnes set in 2020.