USA – cheese exports rise

US cheese exports in January were up 22% compared with January 2024 to 46,680t, record for the month of January (US Dairy Export Council).

Britain – cattle population drops

The AHDB reports that the cattle population in Britain was 7.5 million head at 1 January 2025, some 153,000 or 2% less than a year earlier.

South Africa – wheat planting estimates

The South Africa Crop Estimates Committee estimates that the wheat crop planted for the 2024/25 season is 502,000 hectares, down 7% on the previous year.

Türkiye – eggs to US

Türkiye doubled its egg sales to the US in 2024 to 6.2m dozen eggs and industry reports that it is contracted to ship about 38.3m dozen in the first half of 2025.