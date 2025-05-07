Nigeria – dairy profitability on the rise
FrieslandCampina Wamco has recorded a €439m profit for Q1 2025, compared with a loss of over €5m in same period last year (DCA).
Canada – grain forecast increased
Wheat, corn, barley and oat crops are forecast to increase by 2% to 62.7m tonnes in marketing year 2025/26, assuming a 2.2% increase in area planted to 27.5m hectares (USDA).
Brazil – beef exports up
Brazil’s beef exports in March were 245,890 tonnes, the highest monthly total since November 2024 (ABIEC).
New Zealand – falling sheep numbers
Statistics NZ data shows that there were 23.6m sheep in New Zealand in June 2024, a 6.2m or 21% decline in the decade since June 2014.
