US – butter exports hit record

US butter exports for Q1 2025 were a record 23,900 tonnes and three times the volume exported in the same period last year (DCA).

Nicaragua – strong coffee harvest

USDA reports that a strong coffee harvest of 2.58m 60kg bags is expected due to increased input of agricultural fertiliser.

Algeria – ports clogged with beef

WBR reports that Algeria’s ports are clogged with Brazilian beef following the shipment of 8,000 tonnes per month in January and February.

Australia – record goat meat exports

Australia exported a record 51,489 tonnes of goat meat in 2024, a 40% increase on the previous record set in 2022 (MLA).