US – butter exports hit record
US butter exports for Q1 2025 were a record 23,900 tonnes and three times the volume exported in the same period last year (DCA).
Nicaragua – strong coffee harvest
USDA reports that a strong coffee harvest of 2.58m 60kg bags is expected due to increased input of agricultural fertiliser.
Algeria – ports clogged with beef
WBR reports that Algeria’s ports are clogged with Brazilian beef following the shipment of 8,000 tonnes per month in January and February.
Australia – record goat meat exports
Australia exported a record 51,489 tonnes of goat meat in 2024, a 40% increase on the previous record set in 2022 (MLA).
SHARING OPTIONS: