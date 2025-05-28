Australia – carcase weights
Over the past decade, Australian beef carcase weights have increased by an average of 33kg to 309kg average due to improved genetics and growth in feedlots.
USA – JBS on NYSE
Shareholders in JBS – the world’s largest meat processor headquartered in Brazil – have voted to also list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Uruguay – low deforestation risk
Uruguay has been listed by the EU as a low-risk deforestation country, which means fewer inspections (1%) for exports to the EU.
UK – fertiliser prices increasing
Prices have been increasing since last autumn and reached £383/t (€456/t) average in April, which is £47/t (€56) higher than last September.
