Australia – carcase weights

Over the past decade, Australian beef carcase weights have increased by an average of 33kg to 309kg average due to improved genetics and growth in feedlots.

USA – JBS on NYSE

Shareholders in JBS – the world’s largest meat processor headquartered in Brazil – have voted to also list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Uruguay – low deforestation risk

Uruguay has been listed by the EU as a low-risk deforestation country, which means fewer inspections (1%) for exports to the EU.

UK – fertiliser prices increasing

Prices have been increasing since last autumn and reached £383/t (€456/t) average in April, which is £47/t (€56) higher than last September.