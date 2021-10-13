Beef prices in Northern Ireland are again unchanged, as increased supplies curtails the trade.

Base quotes on prime cattle remain unchanged on 394p/kg for U-3 grading animals and have now sat at this level since mid-July.

With housing under way, some factory agents indicate there are adequate cattle numbers being offered for slaughter and this has stopped any upward move on price.

However, the same agents are now sourcing cattle for Christmas orders and there are expectations that higher supplies will start tailing off towards the end of the month.

Following disruption to kill lines at one plant last week, and another processor requiring fewer cattle as it upgrades facilities this week, once again there is no real change to price deals offered to farmers.

Most steers continue to open on 400p/kg, with little more than 2p to 4p/kg on offer to regular finishers.

It is a similar story for heifers, with most animals moving from 400p to 406p/kg, depending on the number of cattle being offloaded.

Easier sell

Butcher-type heifers are a much easier sell when negotiating for higher prices. In contrast, young bulls are a harder sell, with most price deals aligned with base quotes.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers rose by 1p to 392.19p/kg. For U3 grading cattle, prices eased by 2.3p/kg on steers, with heifers slipping 2.5p to 403.8p/kg.

Prices paid on U3 grading bulls also fell by just over 2p/kg to an average 393.4p/kg.

Imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter at local plants saw a slight rise to 463 head, thanks to a sharp increase in the number of cows moving north for processing.

NI cattle moving south totalled 82 head, while 35 animals were shipped from NI to abattoirs in Britain.

Cows

Base quotes on cull cows have eased, with 310p/kg now on offer for R3 grading animals and 300p/kg on O+3 animals.

Price deals at 330p/kg are still on offer for good suckler types, but are less widely available compared with previous weeks.

NI sheep: lamb quotes rise to 500p/kg

The live trade for fat lambs continues to set the pace on prices this week.

Local plants have responded, raising base quotes by 5p/kg to 500p/kg, making lamb worth £105 for 21kg deadweight.

In Kilrea, 720 lambs sold from 438p to 503p/kg, down 9p/kg for the main run of lambs.

The trade in Saintfield saw 555 lambs making 445p to 515p/kg

In Massereene, 803 lambs sold from 440p to 466p/kg, no change for the main run of lambs. Top prices saw 22.5kg at £105 and 22kg at £100. Heavy lambs at 25kg sold to £112.

The trade in Saintfield saw 555 lambs making 445p to 515p/kg, no change on last week. Heavy lambs at 27kg sold to £117. Lambs at 24kg and 25kg sold from £106 to £112. Lambs at 22kg sold to £102, while store lambs at 17kg sold to £88.

In Rathfriland 677 lambs averaged 474p/kg, up 4p/kg on last week.

In Ballymena, big pens of quality lambs at 24.5kg sold to £109.50. Lambs at 24kg sold to £106, 23kg made £104 with 21kg at £101. A pen of 19kg stores made £95.

Ewes

Fat ewes were steady this week. In Massereene, top price was £150 for Texels, with Mules to £96 and Blackface to £72. Saintfield sold ewes to £174, with the main run from £100 to £146. In Rathfriland, top was £140.

