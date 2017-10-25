Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
No cider shortage after Opehlia fells Bulmers apples
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

No cider shortage after Opehlia fells Bulmers apples

By on
There will not be a cider shortage as a result of Ophelia felling cider apples last week, with Bulmers securing extra storage and increasing processing capacity.
There will not be a cider shortage as a result of Ophelia felling cider apples last week, with Bulmers securing extra storage and increasing processing capacity.

Ex-hurricane Ophelia felled a large number of cider apples in Bulmers’ orchards last week, just ahead of the cider apple harvest.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, a Bulmers spokesperson said: “With harvest due over the coming weeks, much of this year’s Irish apple crop was felled by last week’s unprecedented weather event.”

Tony Egan took these photos, which have become an internet sensation and show the thousands of apples on the ground.

“To help affected growers and orchards, including our own, relieve production pressure and maximise the throughput of Irish apples, C&C (the company behind Bulmers) has secured extra storage space and additional pressing capacity, if required.

“C&C is actively working with Irish growers to accept and process fruit as quickly as possible, to ensure the highest quality crop for pressing and production,” the spokesperson said.

Con Trass, the IFA apple chair, said that of the apple growers, Ophelia only really hit those growing apples for cider.

“It is only really cider apple growers that have been affected as there’s only a small portion of eating and cooking apples left to pick.

“Cider growers are only starting their harvest. I know that Bulmers is doing its utmost to facilitate growers.”

More in News
Vote on re-authorisation of glyphosate delayed
News
Vote on re-authorisation of glyphosate delayed
By Amy Forde on 25 October 2017
Teagasc recruitment drive cannot compete with private sector
News
Teagasc recruitment drive cannot compete with private sector
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
Glanbia Ireland to offer product on Global Dairy Trade
News
Glanbia Ireland to offer product on Global Dairy Trade
By Amy Forde on 25 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Autumn hearts
Gardening
Autumn hearts
By Gerry Daly on 06 October 2017
Member
Meet the couple who swapped corporate city life for craft cider
Features
Meet the couple who swapped corporate city life for craft cider
By Maria Moynihan on 07 September 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad