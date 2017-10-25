Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Oakpark Foods announces €2m supply deal with Aldi
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Oakpark Foods announces €2m supply deal with Aldi

By on
The Cahir-based secondary pork processor has signed a new deal with Aldi to supply maple and honey-cured rashers to its UK stores
The Cahir-based secondary pork processor has signed a new deal with Aldi to supply maple and honey-cured rashers to its UK stores

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Agribusiness
Teagasc recruitment drive cannot compete with private sector
News
Teagasc recruitment drive cannot compete with private sector
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
Member
Shares soar in FBD post Ophelia
News
Shares soar in FBD post Ophelia
By Eoin Lowry on 25 October 2017
Member
Ophelia could hit FBD for €6m
Companies
Ophelia could hit FBD for €6m
By Eoin Lowry on 24 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Shed of the week: Cahir
Craft
Shed of the week: Cahir
By on 11 October 2017
Member
Aldi tops compliance with supermarket code
News
Aldi tops compliance with supermarket code
By David Wright on 27 September 2017
Member
Supermarkets at the Ploughing
Ploughing Championships
Supermarkets at the Ploughing
By Ciara Leahy on 29 August 2017
NUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD.
For all your agricultural needs look no further thanNUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD...
View ad
Abbey 1300 GALLON GALVANISED 17378
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
1999 HISPEC 1600 GAL TANKER M051 17102
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
GRAZER
for sale, 4-5 ton available. Desmond Condell Engineering. ...
View ad
DIET FEEDERS
New Feedall Tubs, 10, 12, 14, 15, 25mtr. Selection of second hand tubs. Diet fe...
View ad

Place ad