Opposition parties continue to call for Tánaiste to resign

Sinn Féin and Labour are continuing to call for the resignation of Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald over her handling of a whistle-blowing case.

Representatives from Sinn Féin and Labour have told RTÉ radio in separate interviews this morning that they will continue to seek the resignation of the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Talks have been ongoing over the weekend between the leaders of Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin, and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael, to try to divert the possibility of a General Election before Christmas.

While there have been some reports in the media that Fianna Fáil may accept an apology from the Tánaiste over a resignation, this has yet to be confirmed by Fianna Fáil.

However, Fianna Fáil have stated that they do not want a General Election at this time.

Fianna Fáil tabled a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste, but this morning the leader of Labour party Brendan Howlin said: “We will support a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste.”

While Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Spokesperson on Children & Youth Affairs for Sinn Fein told RTÉ radio, that if the Tánaiste resigned the situation “…could be resolved this evening.”

A number of documents expected to shed more light on the issues around the situation are currently being reviewed by the Department of Justice and it is likely that they will be available to opposition parties at lunch-time today.

