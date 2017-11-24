Sign in to your account
code
Country on the verge of a general election before Christmas

By on
On Friday, Fianna Fáil tabled a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, calling for her to resign.
On Friday, Fianna Fáil tabled a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, calling for her to resign.

Fianna Fáil has tabled a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, calling for her to resign or else force a general election.

The motion comes as Ireland, and the rest of the EU, is at an important stage of Brexit negotiations.

Fitzgerald's party Fine Gael has backed her, saying she will not be forced out of her role in Government.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio on Friday, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that at a front-bench meeting of the party the motion was lodged and tabled.

Martin said that should the Tánaiste resign, then a general election will be avoided.

“A general election can be avoided if the Government takes action. We don’t want a general election. We don’t think an election shouldn’t occur at this time, but if it happens so be it.”

When asked if it is worth leaving Ireland without a Government during Brexit negotiations, Martin said that it is something that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has to consider.

“She should step aside and that would avoid an election. The Dáil is united on the core principles of Brexit; this is not an attempt to undermine the Brexit negotiations.”

What next?

Should a general election be triggered as a result of the no confidence motion, then once the Dáil is dissolved a general election must be held within the next 30 days.

In turn, should the Dáil be dissolved next week then a general election could be held the week before Christmas.

