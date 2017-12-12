Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Ornua boss to step down
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Ornua boss to step down

By on
The CEO of the co-op behind Kerrygold, Ornua has announced his intentions to step down next year.
The CEO of the co-op behind Kerrygold, Ornua has announced his intentions to step down next year.

Kevin Lane, who became Ornua CEO in January 2010, will leave Ornua at the end of June, following a board meeting on Tuesday.

Kevin Lane said “It has been an absolute honour to lead Ornua though a very significant period in its history. I have greatly enjoyed working with the board and the entire team at Ornua and wish the organisation continued success.”

During his tenure turnover increased by 35% to reach a high of €2.5bn in 2015. Following the sale of its US distribution business, DPI for €67m last year, turnover was €1.75bn.

Last year Ornua made €27m profit.

Financials

He leaves the business with a healthy balance sheet with net cash of €57m. During his tenure the board of Ornua suspended the 0.14c/l levy in 2016 which was a difficult year for dairy farmers. Under Kevin’s leadership, Ornua opened its first processing plant in Ireland, Kerrygold Park, and oversaw the international expansion of the iconic Kerrygold brand which now edges closer to becoming a €1 billion global brand.

Tribute

Ornua Chairman Aaron Forde said he and the board had been privileged to work with Mr. Lane over the past number of years and confirmed that a process will now commence to appoint a new CEO.

Kevin has successfully led Ornua through a period of significant change and growth, particularly the ending of dairy quotas in 2015.

"With great vision, Kevin together with his senior leadership team, have strategically reshaped and refocussed the Ornua business to unlock new routes to market and to drive international growth while consistently delivering strong results for Ireland’s dairy processors and farming community.

"On behalf of the Ornua board, the executive team and myself, we wish Kevin every success in the future.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with him over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and continue our focus on delivering our five year strategy ‘Ornua 2021’ and achieving our target of €3bn in revenues.”

Read more

Ornua opens new dairy innovation centre in Chicago

New chairperson sought for Bord Bia

More in News
Speares apologises for divisive remark
News
Speares apologises for divisive remark
By Pat O'Toole on 12 December 2017
Member
More items eligible for farm improvement scheme in NI
Northern Ireland
More items eligible for farm improvement scheme in NI
By Peter McCann on 12 December 2017
Member
Poll result: one in four votes for €20,000 limit on farm payments
News
Poll result: one in four votes for €20,000 limit on farm payments
By Caitríona Morrissey on 11 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
NEW Irish Dairy Farmer magazine out now!
News
NEW Irish Dairy Farmer magazine out now!
By Farmers Journal on 07 December 2017
Member
‘2018 won’t be as good for dairy no matter how you look at it’
News
‘2018 won’t be as good for dairy no matter how you look at it’
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 December 2017
Member
Live demos: a proactive approach to hoofcare
News
Live demos: a proactive approach to hoofcare
By Peter McCann on 02 December 2017
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver ...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad

Place ad