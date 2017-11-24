New chairperson sought for Bord Bia
The Department of Agriculture is inviting applications for a new chairperson of Bord Bia.
Applications are being invited for the position of chair of Bord Bia; seeking individuals who can provide innovative strategic leadership and direction to Bord Bia, to ensure the continuing growth of Ireland’s most important indigenous sector.
The position is for a period of three years and requires extensive knowledge and appreciation of the Irish agriculture, food, drink and horticulture industry.
The current chair of Bord Bia is Michael Carey, who has been in place since 2011 and is in his second term.
Dairy Day: inspections need to back up the Origin Green story
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 24 November 2017
