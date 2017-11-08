Plant protection products and use in minor crops
By Andy Doyle on 09 November 2017
Off-label authorisations are critical for plant protection in minor crops and it is hoped that the establishment of the Minor Uses Coordination Facility will further help EU producers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Tillage
By Andy Doyle on 07 November 2017
By Andy Doyle on 06 November 2017
By Andy Doyle on 02 November 2017
Related Stories
By Letters to the Editor on 01 November 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 25 October 2017
By Colm McCarthy on 23 October 2017
NICE STRAIGHT MACHINEELECTRIC CONTROLâ‚¬7500CALL SALES 087 1472154...
JUST INVERY CLEAN LOADER6 TONNE LIFT3.3 METRE REACHTURBOâ‚¬2...
Abbey 1600 slurry tankÂ Fully recondition PumpÂ Pipes on front of ...
Fransgard RV 390 Haybob ****In stock***Â 12ft 10 working widthÂ Ideal fo...
Mconnel SkataeratorÂ Unique vibration action with its off centre weightÂ...