The National Ploughing Championships will be returning to Ratheniska, Co Laois, this year, after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is being run behind closed doors from 15 to 17 September.

The competitors who qualified for the 2020 championships have been carried through to this year’s event. The ploughing competitions will be run strictly behind closed doors, with only the competitors and one helper per competitor allowed on site, as well as limited media.

Assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Championships, Anna Marie McHugh has said planning is difficult for the event as they have yet to receive official guidelines from the HSE.