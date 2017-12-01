Poll: €10,000 or €100,000 - what should a cap on farmer payments be?

The next Common Agricultural Policy could include a limit on how much a farmer can receive in direct payments.

The next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is likely to include a limit on how much farmers across Europe can receive in direct farm payments.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Farmers Journal, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan said figures between €60,000 and €100,000 “have been looked at” by the European Commission.

The move would be an effort to redistribute money from the largest farmers to the smallest farmers.

In Ireland, the biggest beneficiaries of CAP funding last year were two farms operated as companies in which Larry Goodman and his family are directors.

Branganstown Farms and Glydee Farms, both in the Ardee area of Co Louth, collected €217,153 and €214,275 respectively.

Commissioner Hogan said it would be a matter for the member states and the European Parliament to decide what the figure should be and if it should be mandatory or voluntary.

Read more

Top 10 recipients of CAP payments revealed

Environment and CAP payments limit top of Han’s proposals

CAP 2020: new entrants and farm transfers