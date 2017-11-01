Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Positive trade continues as factory agent activity increases
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Positive trade continues as factory agent activity increases

By on
The past few dry days have given a lifeline for farmers as they try to get field work tidied up, but the flurry of work has also helped keep the sheep trade positive.
The past few dry days have given a lifeline for farmers as they try to get field work tidied up, but the flurry of work has also helped keep the sheep trade positive.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Beef
Member
Charolais and Limousin cattle firm but dairy-cross demand eases
Markets
Charolais and Limousin cattle firm but dairy-cross demand eases
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 November 2017
Member
Bank holiday trade sees a slight improvement
Markets
Bank holiday trade sees a slight improvement
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 November 2017
Member
What's on in the marts in the coming weeks
Markets
What's on in the marts in the coming weeks
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
In pictures: heavy cows in demand in Carrigallen
News
In pictures: heavy cows in demand in Carrigallen
By Adam Woods on 30 October 2017
Member
Mart prices: farmer activity improves but trade still difficult
Markets
Mart prices: farmer activity improves but trade still difficult
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 October 2017
Member
A glimmer of positivity in recent days
Markets
A glimmer of positivity in recent days
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 October 2017
2 CF52 BRED CHAROLAIS BULLS
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
View ad
GPZ Polled Hereford Pedigree Bull 5 Star For Sale
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
View ad
Full French Pedigree Registered Limousin Bull- 15 months
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...
View ad

Place ad