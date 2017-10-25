Potential margin of €25 to €30 from finishing store lambs
By Darren Carty on 26 October 2017
Michael Gottstein and Michael Diskin, Teagasc, outline hill lamb finishing budgets which can capitalise on surplus grass and increase overall farm profitability.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
By Darren Carty on 25 October 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
41st A.G.M of the Society,04th November 2017 at 4 p.m.Firgrove Hotel, Mitche...
70 Pedigree RamsCharollais, Suffolk & TexelTullamore Livestock Mart(by kin...
Next Sale DatesBallinasloe 05 October 086-8546772Raphoe 06 October 087-23896...
Cahir mart, Friday 29th September at 7:00 p.m. Vendeen, Suffolk, Texel & Charoll...
present their sale of ram lambs in Roscommon Mart Saturday Oct 7th at 1pm . ...