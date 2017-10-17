Sign in to your account
Prices slip at GDT auction

By on
Prices for all the main trading commodities fell at this week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction in New Zealand.
Overall prices slipped 1% to $3,204/t with whole milk powder (WMP) prices down 0.5% to $3.014/t, butter prices down 2.5% to $5,735/t and skim milk powder (SMP) suffered a significant drop.

SMP, which has been under pressure for almost two years, was down 5.6% to $1,797/t.

The only price increase was for anhydrous milk fat which was up 5.2% to $6,841/t.

The next GDT auction takes places in two weeks’ time.

Read more

Germans lead the way on global milk price

SMP stocks must be sold – Hogan

Dairy markets: SMP prices plunge further as intervention closes

More in Dairy
Monday Management: once-a-day milking for Hurricane Ophelia
Management
Monday Management: once-a-day milking for Hurricane Ophelia
By Aidan Brennan on 16 October 2017
Lame cows lose 400 litres of milk
Management
Lame cows lose 400 litres of milk
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 16 October 2017
Hurricane Ophelia: storm advice for dairy farmers
Management
Hurricane Ophelia: storm advice for dairy farmers
By Jack Kennedy on 16 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Dairy markets: SMP prices plunge further as intervention closes
Markets
Dairy markets: SMP prices plunge further as intervention closes
By Lorcan Allen on 11 October 2017
Lakeland sets September milk price
News
Lakeland sets September milk price
By Patrick Donohoe on 13 October 2017
Member
Global report: stories from around the world
Global Trade
Global report: stories from around the world
By Lorcan Allen on 11 October 2017

