Prices slip at GDT auction

Prices for all the main trading commodities fell at this week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction in New Zealand.

Overall prices slipped 1% to $3,204/t with whole milk powder (WMP) prices down 0.5% to $3.014/t, butter prices down 2.5% to $5,735/t and skim milk powder (SMP) suffered a significant drop.

SMP, which has been under pressure for almost two years, was down 5.6% to $1,797/t.

The only price increase was for anhydrous milk fat which was up 5.2% to $6,841/t.

