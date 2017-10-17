Prices slip at GDT auction
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
Prices for all the main trading commodities fell at this week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction in New Zealand.
Overall prices slipped 1% to $3,204/t with whole milk powder (WMP) prices down 0.5% to $3.014/t, butter prices down 2.5% to $5,735/t and skim milk powder (SMP) suffered a significant drop.
SMP, which has been under pressure for almost two years, was down 5.6% to $1,797/t.
The only price increase was for anhydrous milk fat which was up 5.2% to $6,841/t.
The next GDT auction takes places in two weeks’ time.
