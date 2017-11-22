Profits increase at Dublin-based Country Crest
By Lorcan Allen on 23 November 2017
The family business saw sales increase 10% last year to €22.8m as profits increased to €1.2m
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Agribusiness
By Eoin Lowry on 22 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 22 November 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 22 November 2017
Related Stories
By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 13 November 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 November 2017
142 Reg FOCUS 1.6TDCIZetec model with alloys and privacy glass.1 owner f...
GOOD CLEAN TRACTOR€19000 MARGIN (NO VAT)REAR TYRES 80%QUICKE Q750 ...
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
BRAND NEW HB511Box fitted with all extras,Locking grooms doorSliding win...
2011 MASSEY FERGUSON 5470VERY CLEAN TRACTORREAR TYRES 60%FRONT TYRES...