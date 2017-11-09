Ringer helper wanted
By The Dealer on 09 November 2017
The Dealer is tempted to reply to the job offer for secretary general of Michael Ring's Department of Rural and Community Development, which includes some interesting facts about the new organisation.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 09 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 09 November 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 November 2017
Related Stories
By Peter McCann on 08 November 2017
By Contributor on 26 October 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 17 October 2017
VAT INVOICECROP PRESS ROLLERCAMLESS PICK UP28000 BALESÂ Kill...
2006 Claas 255 Chopper BalerGood clean balerCrop rollerWidth tyres Â...
For all your agricultural needs look no further thanNUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD...
Â powertrackÂ 8000 balesÂ Quigley garageAhascragh Ballinasloe Co...
Claas baler partsGenuine partsBearingsRollorsGearsChainR...