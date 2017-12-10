Severe frost and ice as temperatures to plummet to -8

Met Éireann has updated its weather warnings for Sunday, with falls of snow continuing throughout the day and treacherous road conditions.

Met Éireann has updated its weather warnings for Sunday, with falls of snow continuing throughout the day, bringing treacherous road conditions.

A status orange snow-ice warning remains in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Roscommon and Tipperary today, Sunday.

Met Éireann has warned that falls of snow will continue on Sunday, clearing southwards this evening.

Accumulations of 4 to 8cm are forecast with greater totals possible and there will be drifting snow locally at times too with brisk winds.

Severe frost and ice will follow on Sunday evening, with slippery paths and treacherous roads likely due to snow accumulation and ice.

The warning is in place until 9.00pm on Sunday night.

Low temperature warning

Met Éireann has also issued a low temperature warning for Ireland for Sunday night and Monday morning.

It has forecast extremely low temperatures tonight with severe frost, ice and lying snow.

Temperatures will plunge tonight to lows of between -2 to -8 degrees, with coldest temperatures in east Connacht, Leinster and Ulster.

Again, there will be slippery paths and treacherous roads due to snow accumulation and ice.

Yellow snow-ice warning

Meanwhile a status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Wexford, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Rain, sleet and snow is also forecast for these counties on Sunday, with snow accumulations of up to 4cm possible, especially away from coasts and on high ground.

The snow is forecast to clear southwards early on Sunday night, with severe frost and ice following. It is warning people in these counties that there will be slippery paths and treacherous roads due to snow accumulation and ice.

This warning is in place until 10.00pm tonight.

Read more

Checking your farm is winter ready

Feeding in the freezing cold and frost