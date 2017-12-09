Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Checking your farm is winter ready
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Checking your farm is winter ready

By on
With weather warnings in place for snow and ice, the Department of Agriculture in NI has published advice on getting farms winter-ready.
With weather warnings in place for snow and ice, the Department of Agriculture in NI has published advice on getting farms winter-ready.

As the country experiences its first big freeze of winter, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has some solid advice to help farmers during cold and unsettled weather over the winter period.

“Some time spent now, preparing your farm for the unexpected, could save you a lot of problems in the future,” Patrick Taggart from DAERA said.

Potential problems include frozen and burst pipes, interruption of water supply, flooding, difficulty in moving material or stock and difficulties with deliveries to the farmyard.

Taggart advised farmers to consider the main risk areas to their farm and keep an eye on the weather forecast.

Access

“Carefully consider whether you need to move animals to lower ground or fodder stocks to a more sheltered location. Will farm lanes become unsafe in the event of snow and ice? If so, consider the need for marker signs at the edges and/or alternative routes.

“Keep main access areas ice-free/salted to avoid potential accidents that may involve humans, animals, or machinery,” he said.

Taggart also told farmers to consider what extra storage is available for milk in bulk tanks if collections are disrupted and for extra feed if deliveries can’t get through for a few days.

Water

DAERA recommend having at least 24 hours of on-farm water requirement stored.

“Livestock drinking water accounts for between 50% and 75% of all water usage with lactating dairy cows drinking around 100 litres per day. Water is also needed for cleaning/hygiene,” he said.

He recommended marking the layout of pipes on a farm map, knowing where stop valves are, isolating water from areas of the farm not using water during the winter and keeping a supply of fittings.

Taggart also recommended checking meters for unexpectedly high readings, ensuring pipes in buildings are insulated, fixing dripping taps and tanks and ideally having underground pipes buried at least 75cm deep.

Read more

Snow drift warning for the weekend

Feeding in the freezing cold and frost

More in News
Snow and ice weather warning in place
News
Snow and ice weather warning in place
By Caitríona Morrissey on 09 December 2017
Member
Questions and answers on the renewable heat scheme
News
Questions and answers on the renewable heat scheme
By Thomas Hubert on 08 December 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer wins €50,000 and Brexit farm impact
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer wins €50,000 and Brexit farm impact
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 08 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Snow and ice weather warning in place
News
Snow and ice weather warning in place
By Caitríona Morrissey on 09 December 2017
Snow drift warning for the weekend
News
Snow drift warning for the weekend
By Caitríona Morrissey on 08 December 2017
Member
Feeding in the freezing cold and frost
Breeding & health
Feeding in the freezing cold and frost
By Jack Kennedy on 08 December 2017
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad
Easy wire puller
* Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...
View ad

Place ad