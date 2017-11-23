Sign in to your account
Sheep attacked in Limavady
Sheep attacked in Limavady

By on
Police in Limavady are appealing for witnesses after a number of sheep were killed as the result of a dog attack.
Police in Limavady are appealing for witnesses after a number of sheep were killed as the result of a dog attack.

The attack was reported on Tuesday, 21 November when a number of sheep were found injured on a farm in Shanlongford, Co Derry.

It is thought that a group of dogs attacked the sheep. The sheep were seriously injured and some were subsequently put down as a result of the attack.

This incident follows a number of attacks on sheep across the island, with many farmers increasingly worried by dog attacks.

Police at Limavady are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the attack to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number 276.

