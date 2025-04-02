Overall champion and top-priced lot Ballymaconnelly Hobnob sold for 4,000gns, with breeders Samuel, Elaine and Tommy Caldwell and judge David Lewis. \ Graham Cubitt

A crowd of Dorset enthusiasts gathered in Ballymena Livestock Market for the highly anticipated 10th anniversary Dorset Diamonds show and sale of Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset sheep. There was an extremely strong standard of sheep on offer and this was evident throughout the sale with many lots selling into four-figure sums. The female section achieved a strong overall clearance rate of 92% and the male section achieved an overall clearance rate of 74%.

The strong standard of Dorsets on show made it no easy task for the day’s judge Mr David Lewis of the well-known Pembroke flock, Pembroke, Wales.

Claiming the champion spot and topping the sale was Samuel and Elaine Caldwell’s leading ram lamb Ballymaconnelly Hobnob H438. This exceptional ram lamb was sired by the Caldwells’ much-admired stock ram Pembroke Deadringer. With Hobnob being the only son of Deadringer to be offered for sale from the flock this year, he attracted a lot of interest from ringside and online bidders. After a flurry of bids flying in, it was the father-and- son duo Thomas and Sam Wright from Ballymoney that placed the winning bid of 4,000gns (€5,021) on the champion lamb.

Following closely behind the champion selling for 3,800gns (€4,770) was a ram lamb named Hilltop Hero H03017 from Richard Currie, Ballymena, Co Antrim. Hero was out of a homebred ewe Hilltop F2606 and was sired by Castlemount Ferdinand F700. This extremely well-bodied lamb sold in a two-way split to well-known Northern Ireland-based breeders Ben Lamb and Andrew Kennedy.

It was a ram lamb from the pen of James and Craig Robson, Ballyclare, Co Antrim that sold for 3,200gns (€4,018), the third-highest price of the day. Ballyhamage Hallabaloo H458 caused a frenzy of online bids when he hit the sales ring but it was Richard Fitton, Bolton, that placed the winning bid for this powerful son of Bencran Frank.

Next highest was a call of 2,400gns (€3,013) which secured the day’s overall reserve champion Bannside Heineken H1522, a Poll Dorset ram lamb from young Ballymena-based breeder, Rachel Moore. Heineken was sired by Foyleview Firecracker F002. This stylish lamb was purchased by the day’s judge David Lewis. Producing the sales next two highest-priced ram lambs was Ballymena duo, Ella and Harris Kennedy.

The first was Rivervalley Hulk H2674, that sold for 2,300gns (€2,886) to Co Cork-based breeder K O’Connell.

The second lamb was Rivervalley Hunter H2667, the fifth-place ram lamb went on to sell for 2,000gns (€2,511) to Ellen McClure. Both of the Rivervalley ram lambs were sired by Sherborne Falcon F7986, one of the Harris’ most consistent stock rams that was purchased for 3,200gns at Mayfair.

Next-highest price of 1,800gns (€2,260) was paid out for the day’s fourth prizewinning ram lamb H3326 from Tommy Wrights Ballytaggart flock. This Sherborne Falcon son stood out for his correctness and muscle and was picked up by Armagh man, Kyle Bradshaw. A total of 29 ram lambs were sold to average £1,237 (€1,479), up £134 (€160) per head on the 2024 sale.

Ewe lambs

The ewe lamb section was dominated by young breeder Rachel Moore’s impressive female consignment. Moore’s leading ewe lamb Bannside Heidi H01513 picked up fourth place in the large ewe lamb section in the presale show. This impressive ewe lamb went on to top the female section when she sold for 900gns (€1,130) to breeder Elaine Clarke from Meath.

Moore’s second ewe lamb Bannside Halo H01507 followed closely behind her pen mate, selling for the next-highest price in the ewe lamb section for 750gns (€941). The winning bid on this classy ewe lamb was placed by UK-based breeder J Redford. Both of Moore’s sale-topping ewe lambs were sired by the Bannside flock’s extremely consistent stock ram Foyleview Firecracker F002.

A strong entry of 17 quality ewe lambs sold to an average of £443 (€530).

Shearling rams

Topping the shearling ram section selling for 1,400gns (€1,470) was the first prizewinning shearling ram Lisnafillan Grenadier from Laura Weir.

This very powerful shearling ram was a son of Mountdale Fergie that was purchased at the 2023 Dorset Diamonds sale for 2,000gns. This prizewinning shearling ram will be heading across the channel to purchaser Andrew Jones, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

A small entry of two shearling rams sold to average £1,181 (€1,412).

Shearling ewes

The first shearling ewe into the ring Ashvale G1141 from Carloine McKeown got the section of to a flying start when she sold for 780gns (€979). This top-priced shearling ewe was sired by Beechmount Edwardo E671 and was out of a homebred ewe Ashvale F0838. She was purchased by Charlie Curran after a frenzy of ringside bids.

The next top call in the shearling ewe section was 750gns (€942) for the first prizewinning shearling ewe Ballymacnamee G37. The Lisnafillan Del Torro D1618 daughter was brought forward for sale by Elaine Gilmore and Peter Breen. This classy hogget ewe caught the eye of Jordan Hall leading him to place the winning bid.

The six quality shearling ewes on offer sold to average £677 (€809).