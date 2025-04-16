The first Dutch Spotted sale of the year kicked of in Swatragh Livestock Market with a bang on Friday night. There was small entry of quality lots on offer attracting a large crowd of buyers from across Ireland.

Topping the sale selling for 2,300gns (€2,805) was an impressive late January born ewe lamb named Derg Ivy from well-known Castlederg based breeders Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen. This sale-topping ewe lamb sold alongside her recipient mother. Ivy was the first daughter to be sold from the much-admired 4,500gns Hotspur Hitman and her dam was Diamond Gloria a daughter of one of the breeds most influential ewes Bella. Placing the winning bid on this stand-out lot was John Harbinson and his son Finn from the up-and-coming Glenkeen Dutch Spotted flock.

Following closely behind the Derg flock was Russell Millen’s Knockmult flock, producing the sale’s second-highest price of 1,700gns (€2,073), for a pair of sparky ewe lambs and their recipient mother. These flashy sisters were sired by Diamond Got the Moves, a son of the stand-out ewe Diamond Frankie who sold for 20,000gns. Knockmult Isobel and Isla were picked up by Donegal based breeders Brandon McClafferty and Rachel Gallagher in a two way split.

Another pair from the Knockmult flock followed directly after taking the next-highest price of 1,400gns (€1,707). This time the pair was made up of a ram lamb and a ewe lamb. This strong pair where full embryo siblings to Millen’s first pair of ewe lambs. Placing the winning bid on this pair was M McClafferty.

It was Gary McClelland’s up and coming Moneyscalp flock that produced another super pair of embryo lambs that sold with their recipient mother for 1,100gns (€1,341). This ram and ewe pair where sired by Broadwater Game Boy and out of McClelland’s most consistent ewe, Craigdoo Good as Gold. The successful purchaser of this strong pair was Philip Milligan.

Well-known breeders Patrick and Orla Grant sold a very eye-catching ewe lamb named Craigdoo Indie for 1,050gns (€1,280) on the night to W Hoey.

Indie was sired by the Grants’ new junior stock ram Woodview Hudson a son of the top breeding ram Westbroad Diego. Indie was also a granddaughter of the super show ewe Craigdoo Firefly, that was Balmoral Champion in 2024.

Shearling ewes

Topping the shearling ewe section at 900gns (€1,097) was Tullnagowan Honey Bee from Stephen and Paddy Fee. This powerful shearling ewe was sired by Diamond Felix and was out of one the Fee brothers most consistent ewes Hillside Fame.

Next up in the shearling ewe section was breeder Liam Campbell from the Glencloy flock. Liam had a strong pen of five shearling ewes that topped at 800gns (€975) for a hard-muscled Irongay Emerald daughter that was picked up with a winning bid from Allen Shortt. The Glencloy consignment went on to average 534gns (€651) for the five sold.

The third-highest price in the shearling ewe section went to John McKay of the Glendun flock, when he sold his leading shearling ewe Glendun Hazel for 620gns (€755). The powerful daughter of Longfield Fernando was purchased by C McHenry.