Taking MartEye by storm over the weekend was Graham Foster’s Springhill Charollais Production sale that ran from the Friday to Sunday, 25 to 28 April. This highly anticipated sale of females drew in huge interest from across Ireland and the UK. As the sale drew to a close, bidding was rampant leading to an outstanding average of 1,450gns (€1,792) being achieved.

It was WLK08361, a stand-out ewe lamb that took the sale by storm, flying to 5,650gns (€6,981) in a frenzy of final bids. This show stopper was described by Foster as “one of the favourites that’s sure to make a super show gimmer”.

She was also one of the first ewe lambs to be sold of the 10,000gns Springhill Casino Royale, who is a son of the highly regarded Boyo Bravemans Game. Her maternal line was also extremely powerful with her mother being a full sister to the 9,100gns Springhill Blue Steel. Placing the winning bid on her was David Roberts of the renowned UK-based Boyo flock.

The next-highest priced ewe lamb was WLK08356, that sold for 2,950gns (€3,643). This massive ewe lamb was one of the only direct daughters of the 24,000gns Boyo Bravemans Game and attracted huge interest. Her dam was a daughter to the much-admired Springhill Tina Turner that was Balmoral Show interbreed champion in 2019. It was Cornwall-based breeder Will Whiting that was the successful purchaser on this occasion.

Second-highest-priced ewe lamb WLK08356 sold for 2,950gns. \ Alfie Shaw

The second to sell at this same price was WLK08340, another Springhill Casino Royale daughter. This flashy lamb oozed presence and was picked up by a very last-minute bid from Jeremy Price from Hereford. This cocky lamb was a maternal sister to the 4,500gns Springhill Corker that was sold in 2024 and her dam was an embryo sister to well known Springhill Aston Martin.

Joint second-highest-priced ewe lamb WLK08340 sold for 2,950gns. \ Alfie Shaw

WLK08357 followed closely behind selling for 2,450gns (€3,025). This lady had one of the most impressive pedigrees in the sale, having beeng sired by the 8,000gns Springhill Crackerjack a maternal brother of the 8,100gns Springhill What a Beauty, the UK record-priced ewe lamb. Her dam line was equally as strong with her dam being sired by a Rhaeadr ewe that has bred impeccably well for the Springhill flock. She will also head across the water to Will Whiting.

It was the sale topper’s full embryo sister WLK08362 that was next on the price list when she sold for 2,350gns (€2,902). This extremely well-muscled lamb was picked up with a final bid from Will Abram from Norfolk.

The consignment of 35 ewe lambs sold to average 1,450gns (€1,791) per head.

Shearling ewes

The shearling ewe entry was small consisting of just seven lots, but the quality was exceptional leading to an impressive average of 2,143gns (€2,646).

Achieving the top price of 3,050gns (€3,767) was a very special lot consisting of two embryo sisters where the buyer will get the pick and the other will be retained in the Springhill flock. Their dam is one of the most influential ewes in the Springhill flock, having bred Aston Martin and many other ram lambs which have sold from 1,700gns to 6,000gns and ewe lambs to 4,200gns. Both shearlings were sired by the 24,000gns Boyo Bravemans Game. It was Raymond Douglas from Monaghan that will have the pick of this impressive pair.

Ewe lamb WLK08357 that sold for 2,450gns. \ Alfie Shaw

The second-highest-priced shearling ewe, selling for 2,550gns (€3,148), was WLK07725 a full sister to the top-priced shearling ewes. Ashleigh Hale from Cumbria was the successful winning bidder after a flurry of final bids. It was another embryo sister from this great line that took the next top price of 2,400gns (€2,963) and the final bidder on this occasion was Jonathan Wales.

Second-highest-priced shearling ewe WLK07725 sold for 2,550gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Also breaching the 2,000gns threshold was WLK07720 when she sold for 2,150gns (€2,654) to Gary Goulding from Sligo. This powerhouse of a shearling ewe was sired by Boyo Bravemansgame and her dam was Wernfawr Tina Turner, making her a maternal sister to the £5,000 Springhill Bobby Dazzler.