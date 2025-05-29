A crowd of over 60 Suffolk enthusiasts gathered in Blessington Livestock Mart on Sunday 25 May for the Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland branch trimming and showing event.

The day kicked off at 2pm with the first demo from Ian Donald. As part of his demo he first washed a lamb to demonstrate the best way to wash a sheep before trimming. He then followed on by trimming a sheep and gave some top tips on how to get that show finish.

This was followed by a talk from Patrick Grant the Sheep Vet, an industry leader in sheep fertility. He talked about all things sheep fertility related with a special focus on AI and embryo transfer.

The final talk at the event was given by Teagasc’s Dr Phillip Creighton. He discussed strategies to reduce parasite burdens within a flock and the correct procedure for dosing against worms.

The event was then rounded up with a stock judging competition and refreshments, where both new and existing breeders met and got to know each other ahead of a busy show and sale season.