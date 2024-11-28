Suffolk supremes sale topper from the Cairness flock that sold for 3,000gns. \ Isla Campbell

The Lanark Agricultural Centre played host to the third annual Suffolk supremes sale of in-lamb ewes and empty ewe lambs.

There were 46 sheep present from the 50 catalogued and a positive overall clearance rate of 89% was obtained.

Both ringside and online bidding remained very consistent throughout the sale, leading to a steady average of £1,027 (€1,233) per head for the 41 lots sold.

The top price was 3,000gns (€3,780) and was achieved by the Cairness flock of J Douglas for their one-crop ewe.

This standout ewe was sired by the 75,000gns Cairnton Prince and was scanned in-lamb with twins to Cairness Five Star. She sold to M Patterson, Gun Cottage, Banffshire.

Topping the ewe lamb section at 2,000gns (€2,520) was an upstanding lamb from John Gibbs of the Cairnton flock. The sire of this proud ewe lamb was Cairness Five Star and she sold to the Findowrie flock of Senga Barron.

Three lots

Following closely behind the sale topping ewe lamb was a total of three lots that hit the 1,900gns (€2,394) mark.

The first was a powerful ewe lamb from the pen of J H Christie. This ewe lamb was the first daughter to be offered for sale from the homebred ram Westcarse Immaculate. She went on to join the newly established Langside flock.

Suffolk supremes top-priced ewe lamb from the Cairnton flock that sold for 2,000gns. \ Isla Campbell

It was first-time consigner at the Suffolk supremes G Christie of the Balquhain flock that sold two of his three entries for 1,900gns (€2,394). The first shearling ewe was a Muirton Man of the Moment daughter that was scanned with twins to the 28,000gns Castleisle Blackadder. She was picked up by Messers Mitchell, Skelton.

His second shearling ewe was a Castleisle Comedian daughter and she was also scanned in-lamb to Castleisle Blackadder. Carrying a single, she sold to N McArthur.

Price list

John Christie was back on the top price list with another in-lamb shearling from his pen ewe that sold for 1,600gns (€2,016).

She was a Forkins Firefly daughter that was scanned carrying twins to 3,800gns Harpercroft Goliath and was picked up S P Herraty and M MacPhee.

Prices remained very consistent throughout the sale, with aged ewes averaging £3,150 (€3,779), shearling ewes averaging £922 (€1,106) and the high-quality entry of ewe lambs averaging £1,129 (€1,355).