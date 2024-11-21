The overall reserve champion and top-priced lot Statesman Magical that sold for 2,200gns (€2,772). \ Isla Campbell Photography

With 122 lots of in-lamb ewes and ewe lambs catalogued for the annual Zwartables Sheep Association sale, it attracted Zwartbles breeders from right across the UK to Borderway Mart Carlisle.

Demand was high for both in-lamb lots and the empty ewe lambs, which led to the sale obtaining a strong overall clearance of 86%.

The judge for the pre-sale show was Samantha Stewart of the Janetstown Zwartbles flock.

Stewart's overall champion came from the Hayberries flock of P&S Addison. The strong shearling ewe - named Hayberries Lucy Liu - was sired by Norton King of The Road.

The pre-sale overall champion Hayberries Lucy Liu that sold for 2,000gns (€2,520).

She was scanned in-lamb to homebred stock ram Hayberries Keystone. She then went on to sell for the joint-second highest price of the day at 2,000gns (€2,520).

The second-highest priced shearling ewe was Conic Lady-Gaga. This triplet-born shearling ewe was scanned carrying twins to Conic Keanu. She sold for 950gns (€1,197).

With a strong entry of 42 in-lamb shearling ewes, they sold to average £555 (€666). A slightly smaller entry of 11 in-lamb aged ewes averaged £347 (€416).

Ewe lambs

Topping the sale and the ewe lamb section was the pre-sale show overall reserve champion Statesman Magical.

Magical by name and magical by nature this eye-catching ewe lamb sold for 2,200gns (€2,772).

Magical was the first ewe lamb to be offered for sale from the much-admired 2,000gns (€2,520) Craigies Just So the 2021 Carlisle premier sale overall champion.

Statesman Mississippi that sold for 2,000gns (€2,520).

The next top-priced ewe lamb followed directly after, again from the Statesman pen of B Stayt. This time it was Statesman Mississippi another Top Kotch King Kong daughter that went on to sell for 2,000gns (€2,520).

A further two ewe lambs went on to sell for 1,200gns, both coming from the Pendle flock of Issy Hartley.

Third-prizewinning ewe lamb Pendle Madonna that sold for 1,200gns (€1,511).

The first was Pendle Madonna and the second was Pendle Martini. Both of these perfectly marked ewe lambs where sired by Coverham KnockEmOut.

Pendle Martini that sold for 1,200gns (€1,511).

There was a total of 69 ewe lambs catalogued for the sale and an average price of £458 (€549) was obtained for the ewe lambs sold.