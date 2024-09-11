These super prizewinning Cheviot ewe hoggets topped the Aughrim Sheep Breeders sale in Carnew Mart last Friday, selling for €360 each.

There has been a bright start to Cheviot breeding sheep sales, with a number of sales over the last week recording average prices of €230 to €270 for Cheviot hoggets and top lots exceeding the €300 mark.

The sixth annual Donegal Cheviot and Cheviot Cross Breeders sale, held in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart on Friday night, witnessed top-quality hoggets selling from €220 to €280, with a selection of excellent-quality lots topping €300 and lighter lots back to €170 to €180 per head.

Similar prices were recorded at the Aughrim Sheep Breeders sale in Carnew Mart and the Cooley Sheep Breeders Association sale in Carlingford.

Ewe lambs

Ewe lambs tended to average in the region of €140 to €150 per head, with strong ewe lambs particularly sought after and selling to €180 and higher, while lighter ewe lambs, possibly showing the effects of a tough year, sold around the €100 to €120 per head mark.

Numbers of Cheviot sheep on offer have declined in recent years, partly due to more crossing fuelled by strong demand for Suffolk x Cheviot cross hoggets and ewe lambs.

The Donegal sale saw top-quality Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets trading from €270 to €350, with demand exceeding supplies.

This inserted more life in to the trade for stronger ewe lambs with prices for the best-quality lots from €160 to upwards of €200 per head.

Records broken at Milford Mart

Meanwhile, records were broken in Milford Mart in Co Donegal on Monday night when a Milford ram lamb sold for €6,500.

The sale topper greatly exceeded previous sales where top prices for rams averaged in the region of €1,000 to €1,200.

The general run of rams on the night sold from €280 to upwards of €700 per head, while good-quality ewe hoggets were also in demand, averaging €258 for an entry of in excess of 120 head.