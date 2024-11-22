A combination of mineral supplementation may be used as long as there is no break in cover and supplementation is available for 60 days post-breeding. \ David Ruffles

The Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) action of mineral supplementation of ewes post-mating is one of the most commonly selected actions along with ultrasound pregnancy scanning. It is a category A option for both lowland and hill flocks.

The requirements are similar to the previous Sheep Welfare Scheme, with mineral supplementation required to be made available to ewes for at least 60 days post-mating.

The Department defines this as 60 days following ewes being joined with rams.

Where a split-mating programme is in place, then mineral supplementation should also be split. It is important to ensure that the choice of minerals selected satisfies this requirement.

These is no problem in supplementing ewes at an earlier date, as long as the supplementation administered is sufficient to cover the required timeframe.

A combination of products may also be used, provided that no break in supplementation occurs. This is a common occurrence where mineral supplementation is introduced in advance of the start of mating.

Example

For example, some farmers administer a mineral drench which covers a two-month period and satisfy the shortfall by introducing mineral buckets or mineral powder at the end of the 60-day period.

Boluses with a three-month - or longer - supplementation window are another common option used.

With lick buckets, it is important to note that the required number of lick buckets based on the recommended daily feeding guidelines must be purchased irrespective of whether or not ewes are consuming them.

In this regard, it is worth assessing the recommended guidelines to check the quantity of lick buckets that need to be purchased.

Product information

Take note also that the label of the product used must clearly state the product is suitable for ewes. It must also specify a duration of cover for ewes - for example, 'this product is effective for X days or X weeks', etc.

The product must also specify a dose rate and in the case of boluses for example, it might be 'one bolus per ewe' or for mineral buckets, the label may read 'one bucket per 30 ewes will last for 15 days'.

In relation to purchasing mineral supplements, once the manufacturer of the product, the wholesaler or retailer are registered with the Department as a food business operator, the product will be considered eligible for the purposes of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

It is important to ensure that the information on the invoice relating to the purchase of minerals reflects the date recorded in the scheme action booklet.

Farmers must record the date on which supplementation commenced, the number of ewes in the group, the method of supplementation used, the product name and rate of administration.

Administration booklets for 2024 were circulated to farmers recently. This states the flock’s reference number and actions selected.