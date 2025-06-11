Over 70 lots went through the ring at the sheep and lamb sale at Cahir Mart, Co Tipperary, on Tuesday morning. \ Odhran Ducie

There were close to 400 sheep on offer in Cahir Mart for the Co Tipperary mart’s weekly sheep sale on Tuesday last.

Trade reflected the general market trends in the sector, with factory price cuts in recent weeks translating into a slightly tougher trade than sheep farmers would like to see.

The majority of the sale was for lambs, which made up about three-quarters of all sheep entered.

Most lambs weighing from 40kg to 46kg across the breeds tended to be trading for between €150 and €180.

Those selling under that price range tended to have a bit of hill breeding.

A small share of heavier lambs - close to and over 50kg - were the only few to have a chance of making over €200.

A strong 62kg ram lamb was the only lamb to break that mark this week as he sold for €210.

There was a bit more appetite when it came to cull ewes, with a number of lots of heavy ewes, around 90kg to 100kg, making up to €262.

The general run of lighter ewes, weighing 60kg to 70kg, sold for between €140 to €170.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Brian Murphy said: “It’s a long way away from 2024, when many lambs were making in excess of €200. There’s nothing really reaching those levels at the moment when it comes to lambs.

“Numbers are back a little on this time last year and farmers are disappointed the way factories dropped the hogget prices so fast. They’re not happy at the minute.

“Last year it was very positive and spring lamb went well and that’s probably a reason why the current price reductions in factories are a bit of a shock to the system, at the moment.

“We’re only getting going and numbers are back a bit, but it’s still very early days in the lamb trade and prices were better last year and lambs came out earlier because of what was being paid for them.

“Farmers who have got lambs into the weights required don’t have much choice and need to sell at the moment and they’re disappointed with what they’re getting.

“It’s mainly factory buyers at the moment, with an odd few butchers too.

“Farmers normally don’t begin buying the store lambs come out in bigger numbers later in the year.”

“There’s a long way to go in the lamb trade for this year and with numbers tight enough there’s every chance things will improve yet. Compared to lambs, there’s no real change in the cull ewe trade for now.”

In pictures

These lambs weighed 44kg and sold for €169 €3.84/kg).

These lambs weighed 43kg and sold for €167 (€3.88/kg).

These lambs weighed 48kg and sold for €136 (€2.83/kg).

These lambs weighed 44kg and sold for €164 (€3.73/kg).

This lamb weighed 44kg and sold for €169 (€3.84/kg).

These lambs weighed 52kg and sold for €186 (€3.58/kg).

These lambs weighed 45.5kg and sold for €179 (€3.93/kg).

These lambs weighed 42.5kg and sold for €166 (€3.91/kg).

These cull ewes weighed 71.5kg and sold for €156 (€2.18/kg).

These cull ewes weighed 100kg and sold for €216 (€2.16/kg).

These cull ewes weighed 101kg and sold for €262 (€2.59/kg).