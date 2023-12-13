According to Elphin Mart manager Ciaran Lynch, there was a solid trade for an entry of approximately 520 lambs in the mart’s weekly sheep sale on Monday evening.

Prices were similar to the previous week, with the majority of fleshed lambs weighing in excess of 50kg selling from €97 to €102 over the weight.

The top price on the night was €158 paid for a pen of heavy Charollais-cross lambs weighing 57kg, while the top price of €104 with the weight was paid for a couple of well-fleshed lambs weighing 50kg.

A handful of similar weight lambs with a lesser cover of flesh or plainer in type sold back to €95 over the weight.

Lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg sold in the main from €90 to €94 with the weight, while a small number of batches weighing 44kg to 45kg sold in a wide differential from €80 to €88 over the weight for lambs with an average to good cover of flesh, while those needing significant feeding sold back to €75 with the weight.

The trade for short-keep stores was solid, with the majority of lambs weighing from 40kg to 43kg selling from €2.70/kg to €2.90/kg, with some plainer-quality types back to €2.60/kg and some top-quality lots hitting €3/kg.

Heavy cull ewes weighing upwards of 85kg to 90kg sold from €125 to €141. Medium-weight lots weighing 75kg to 80kg sold from €100 to €120.

In pictures

This group of 16 mixed Suffolk and Texel lambs weighing 51kg sold for €148 each (€2.90/kg).

This batch of 24 crossbred lambs weighing 53.5kg sold for €151 (€2.82/kg).

This batch of 10 fleshed Charollais-cross lambs weighing 53kg sold for €154 (€2.91/kg).

Two pens of well-presented Suffolk lambs, totaling 27 head, weighed 52.5kg and sold for €155 each (€2.95/kg).