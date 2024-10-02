This first prizewinning ewe lamb sold for €1,120.

There was a strong entry of just over 300 sheep gathered in Stranorlar Mart for the third annual Sliabh Liag Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association female sale. The sale attracted a large number of ringside buyers.

The standard of all lots throughout the sale remained high, with the strong trade being a great reflection of this standard of quality.

The sale topped at €1,780 for the day’s first-prizewinning hogget ewe. Hogget ewe trade remained very steady, with almost all of the ewe hogget lots selling between €230 and €640. The clearance rate for hoggets was also strong, with just one lot remaining unsold.

The top price achieved from the ewe lamb section was €1,120. This powerful animal was the first-prizewinning ewe lamb.

The large proportion of the ewe lamb lots sold from €150 to €230, with a few high-class ewe lambs selling for more. There were just three lots that remained unsold in this large section of 220 entries.

With just a small entry of 25 aged ewes, demand was high and a 100% clearance was achieved for the section.

The top price was €400/head for a group of three full-mouthed ewes. The rest of the aged ewe lots sold from €125 to €210.

In pictures

This Blackface ewe lamb sold for €520.

These two fourth prizewinning ewe lambs sold for €290 each.

This second prizewinning ewe lamb sold for €740.

These two third prizewinning Blackface ewe hoggets sold for €310 each.

These three Blackface ewe hoggets sold for €275 each.

This first prizewinning ewe hogget sold for €1,780.