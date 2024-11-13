These quality Charollais-cross lambs weighing 52kg sold for €183 each (€3.52/kg).

Athenry Mart, Co Galway, recorded a vibrant trade for slaughter-fit sheep at its weekly sale on Monday.

Almost 20 lots of heavier lambs weighing 52.5kg to 55kg sold in the main from €180 to €185 or €3.30/kg to €3.49/kg, with a couple of lots falling below the €180 mark.

A similar number of lambs falling within a weight range of 50kg to 52kg sold mainly from €175 to €183 (€3.40/kg to €3.57/kg), with a couple of lots of lesser-quality types back to €170 per head.

Lambs weighing 48kg to 49kg sold on average from €164 to €174 (€3.42/kg to €3.55/kg).

A smaller selection of lambs weighing 46kg to 47.5kg sold from €161 to €168, with a couple of batches of excellent-quality types hitting €170 per head.

The price range was wider for lighter lambs and this was owing to the level of finish on lambs and quality.

For example, lambs weighing 45kg sold from €145 per head all the way to €165 per head, with the general run from €149 to €155.

Similarly, lambs weighing from 42.5kg to 44kg sold from €140 to €159, with most from €144 to €150.

Demand for short-keep and lighter stores has been boosted in recent weeks by favourable grass growth and rising finished lamb prices fuelling demand.

Store lambs weighing 38kg to 40kg sold from €137 to €144 or from €3.40/kg to €3.61/kg.

A handful of lots weighing 36.5kg to 38kg sold from €131 to €140 or from €3.55kg to €3.89/kg.

Cull ewes

The trade for cull ewes was much sharper than the previous week. This was partly due to numbers seasonally declining, but more so from a greater appetite shown by buyers competing.

A handful of lots of top-quality ewes weighing 92kg to 98kg sold from €218 to €255 or from €2.37/kg to €2.63/kg.

The trade was equally strong for lighter ewes, with the best-quality types weighing 84kg to 86kg selling from €186 to €208 or €2.21/kg to €2.41/kg.

Ewes weighing 72kg to 78kg sold from €147 to €180 or from €1.90/kg to €2.17/kg.

In pictures

Weighing 53.5kg these lambs sold for €180 each (€3.40/kg).

These well-fleshed lambs weighing 49.5kg sold for €172 each (€3.47/kg).

These forward store lambs weighing 44.5kg sold for €154 each (€3.46/kg).

This batch of crossbred ewes weighing 75kg sold for €157 each (€2.09/kg).

This pen of mainly Charollais-cross store lambs weighing 42.5kg sold for €140 each (€3.29/kg).

These nicely fleshed Charollais-cross lambs weighing 45kg sold for €165 each (€3.67/kg).

Averaging 51kg live, this batch of mixed breed lambs sold for €176 each (€3.45/kg).

These large-framed and well-fleshed ewes weighing 96kg sold for €246 each (€2.51/kg).

This pen of 12 Mule cull ewes weighing 76kg sold for €147 (€1.93/kg).

This batch of mainly Charollais-cross lambs weighing 47kg sold for €162 each (3.45/kg).

Weighing 48kg, these Charollais-cross lambs sold for €171 (€3.56/kg).

These Charollais-cross and Texel-cross lambs weighing 52.5kg sold for €183 (€3.49/kg).